Previous
Photo 1091
Black cat Jack.........
......helping us to unpack presents yesterday !!!
Thank you all for taking the time out of your Xmas Day to make kind comments and FAV's on yesterday pic......very kind of you......:)
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
5
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
25th December 2023 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
cat
,
bag
,
jack
,
presents
,
helping
Diana
ace
I hope he found some goodies in there.
December 26th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh it’s a hard life being a cat.
December 26th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
@ludwigsdiana
haha....nope....not a sausage....we had taken them all out.......he did unwrap his present today......(see Swillin'Billy's post).....
December 26th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
@wakelys
haha....is it ever !!!
December 26th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Jack looks like he’s about ready for his nap. Great shot.
December 26th, 2023
