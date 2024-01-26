Previous
The camera museum.... by cutekitty
Photo 1122

The camera museum....

....no...wait......this is the room formerly known as 'the spare bedroom'.....

Thank you for all your kind comments and good wishes on yesterdays pic and for placing it on TP and PP.......and for your kind enquries on our missing cat Jack.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Mags ace
Wow! That's a big collection!
January 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
Do you have a camera sales shop or are those just collectables ;-)
January 26th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@marlboromaam MrFlynn's collection...all vintage.....and he has used most of them.....
January 26th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@ludwigsdiana Just Mr Flynn's collection.......he does get a bit carried away sometimes.
January 26th, 2024  
