A tale of two....

.Amaralis (s)......(spelling?) The small one came in the glass jar originally, the large one I had in a pot from last year.......neither was thriving so I swapped their pots.......small one has just started to grow and the large one has gone mad.....not expecting a flower from him though ! Also is my lovely Orchid which I have had for years and it flowers for months on end. Also a scruffy pot of Coriander which I really should have moved !