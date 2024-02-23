Sign up
Photo 1150
Fritillaries.........
.........they are doing so well..I am very proud of them !!!!! They have grown much larger since my recent pic of them.....despite all the wind and rain we have had.......
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
6
2
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........
1150
photos
66
followers
70
following
315% complete
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
23rd February 2024 1:22pm
Tags
pot
,
head
,
snake
,
garden
,
fritillaries
Diana
ace
How stunning they they look, I have never heard of these before. I love the way they are displayed and that cute little frog watching them grow.
February 23rd, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
February 23rd, 2024
JackieR
ace
Oh I'm jealous!!!
February 23rd, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you. My bad photography.....that frog is actually a 'stroppy little dragon'.....with his arms folded and his nose in the air !
February 23rd, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
@ziggy77
Thank you :)
February 23rd, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Oh no.........perhaps you could grow some next year.
February 23rd, 2024
