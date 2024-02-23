Previous
Fritillaries......... by cutekitty
Photo 1150

Fritillaries.........

.........they are doing so well..I am very proud of them !!!!! They have grown much larger since my recent pic of them.....despite all the wind and rain we have had.......
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Diana
How stunning they they look, I have never heard of these before. I love the way they are displayed and that cute little frog watching them grow.
February 23rd, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely
February 23rd, 2024  
JackieR
Oh I'm jealous!!!
February 23rd, 2024  
Kitty Hawke
@ludwigsdiana Thank you. My bad photography.....that frog is actually a 'stroppy little dragon'.....with his arms folded and his nose in the air !
February 23rd, 2024  
Kitty Hawke
@ziggy77 Thank you :)
February 23rd, 2024  
Kitty Hawke
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Oh no.........perhaps you could grow some next year.
February 23rd, 2024  
