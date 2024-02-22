Sign up
Previous
Photo 1149
White Camelia.........
......just about to burst into flower......such a pretty plant. Still very wet and windy here today......so very fed up with it now !!!
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
1
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........
1149
photos
66
followers
70
following
314% complete
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
17th February 2024 12:42pm
Tags
white
,
garden
,
shrub
,
camelia
,
lant
Casablanca
ace
Wet and windy here too. Hubby was away all week sailing but had to come back early last night as it was going to be Force 9 and that isn't fantastic for sailing!! Feeling rubbish with Covid so I am enjoying looking at the pretty pictures on here. Your camellia is early. Nice to see the buds
February 22nd, 2024
