White Camelia......... by cutekitty
......just about to burst into flower......such a pretty plant. Still very wet and windy here today......so very fed up with it now !!!
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Wet and windy here too. Hubby was away all week sailing but had to come back early last night as it was going to be Force 9 and that isn't fantastic for sailing!! Feeling rubbish with Covid so I am enjoying looking at the pretty pictures on here. Your camellia is early. Nice to see the buds
February 22nd, 2024  
