Primroses.......... by cutekitty
Photo 1148

Primroses..........

..........a pretty little splash of colour in my garden........there are so many popping up now.....despite all the wind and rain !
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Kitty Hawke

How lovely to see all these lovely little blooms popping up now, a wonderful time of the year. I love the buddha head.
February 21st, 2024  
