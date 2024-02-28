Sign up
Photo 1154
Limited space..........
...........to move stuff out of the way for builders and decorators.......our sitting room is already 'overcrowded'.......these two bookcases/shelving will be going back in when all work is completed and new carpet laid .......
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1154
photos
66
followers
70
following
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
Views
0
365
VR350,D755
28th February 2024 12:37pm
candles
,
wood
,
shelves
,
bookcases
