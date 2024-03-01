Previous
We'll keep..... by cutekitty
Photo 1157

We'll keep.....

...........these few DVD's then......! Believe me.... Mr Flynn did have a clear out and we gave two bagfulls to the Charity shop !
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
316% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
What a collection!

I take it you still have a DVD player LOL
March 1st, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@briaan haha..........yes indeed...two actually......and I could even dig out a video player from somewhere......
March 1st, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Quite a collection there. I doubt the Charity shop will find interested persons to purchase any of them unless the person is a collector.
March 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise