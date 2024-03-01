Sign up
Previous
Photo 1157
We'll keep.....
...........these few DVD's then......! Believe me.... Mr Flynn did have a clear out and we gave two bagfulls to the Charity shop !
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
3
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1157
photos
66
followers
70
following
316% complete
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
28th February 2024 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
large
,
dvd
,
out
,
clear
,
pile
Brian
ace
What a collection!
I take it you still have a DVD player LOL
March 1st, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
@briaan
haha..........yes indeed...two actually......and I could even dig out a video player from somewhere......
March 1st, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Quite a collection there. I doubt the Charity shop will find interested persons to purchase any of them unless the person is a collector.
March 1st, 2024
