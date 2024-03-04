Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1160
Raindrops keep falling.........
........on my garden.........it feels like it has been raining for ever now........we have had 40+ m.p.h. winds and torrential rain all day today....and we havn't been able to have the heating on as our builder is changing the radiators over !!!
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1160
photos
66
followers
70
following
317% complete
View this month »
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
4th March 2024 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
rain
,
garden
,
path
,
raindrops
,
torrential
Susan Wakely
ace
Pesky weather. Time to layer up with the thermals.
March 4th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Sunshine will return to Cornwall on Sunday, after we've left. Sorry x
March 4th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
@wakelys
haha.....done that already....we can have the heating back on very soon.....apparently :)
March 4th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Aha..........I was wondering who to blame.....weather must have put a dent in your plans :(
March 4th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@cutekitty
two coats, 2 pairs boots, quick dry trousers, wine, crochet and book! I'll be fine!!
March 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close