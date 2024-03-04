Previous
Raindrops keep falling.........

........on my garden.........it feels like it has been raining for ever now........we have had 40+ m.p.h. winds and torrential rain all day today....and we havn't been able to have the heating on as our builder is changing the radiators over !!!
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
317% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Pesky weather. Time to layer up with the thermals.
March 4th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Sunshine will return to Cornwall on Sunday, after we've left. Sorry x
March 4th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@wakelys haha.....done that already....we can have the heating back on very soon.....apparently :)
March 4th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Aha..........I was wondering who to blame.....weather must have put a dent in your plans :(
March 4th, 2024  
JackieR ace
@cutekitty two coats, 2 pairs boots, quick dry trousers, wine, crochet and book! I'll be fine!!
March 4th, 2024  
