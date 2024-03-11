Previous
Just need the carpet now.... by cutekitty
Photo 1167

Just need the carpet now....

...which is due to be fitted (so the carpet shop insists) on Monday 1st April !!! Not only April Fools Day, but Easter Monday to boot ..........we shall see !
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Kitty Hawke

