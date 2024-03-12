Previous
Greenman and friends........ by cutekitty
Greenman and friends........

.......look closely....he has two little critters to keep him company.....gave him a 'wash and brush-up' while I had my paints out.....think he looks well pleased :)
Casablanca ace
He looks like you have been tickling him!
March 14th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
He does look jolly!
March 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
You did a great job, wonderful colours for this jolly fellow!
March 14th, 2024  
