Cockwood Shanty Festival.

We gigged here over the last weekend. We did 2 sets on each day. This is Shelley 'the Blade' Shiraz and Cassandra Wytchazel....ready for action. We had a really good time and hopefully the audiences liked us....we already knew many of the other bands as we do many festivals with 'The Pirates of St Piran'....this was the first outing for us three though. (Hazel joined us for 2 of the sets....she is the bass player for the Pirates........and one of my lovely daughters!)