Photo 1183
Primroses..........
......little dears that they are...they do so love to spread.......always pleased to see them at the end of what has been a long and difficult winter.
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
2
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
30th March 2024 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
garden
,
colour
,
primroses
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of these beauties, they look so healthy.
March 30th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
@ludwigsdiana
haha....they so are........think they have claimed that area for their own !
March 30th, 2024
