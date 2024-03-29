Previous
Primroses.......... by cutekitty
Photo 1183

Primroses..........

......little dears that they are...they do so love to spread.......always pleased to see them at the end of what has been a long and difficult winter.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Kitty Hawke

It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Diana ace
Lovely capture of these beauties, they look so healthy.
March 30th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@ludwigsdiana haha....they so are........think they have claimed that area for their own !
March 30th, 2024  
