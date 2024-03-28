Sign up
Previous
Photo 1181
The Anchor Inn....
.....on Cockwood harbour. One of the venues where we gigged last weekend. This is just a single roadswidth from the harbour which I posted yesterday.......does get very 'congested'.......
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1181
photos
65
followers
71
following
323% complete
View this month »
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
24th March 2024 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pub
,
festival
,
inn
,
shanty
,
anchor
,
venue
,
cockwood
