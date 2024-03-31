Previous
Charlestown..... by cutekitty
Photo 1185

Charlestown.....

...early evening. Captain and the Blades gigged on board the sailing ship 'Lady Daphne' which is docked in the harbour. It was an 'open mic' night and was well attended....an intimate venue !
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
@cutekitty
324% complete

Boxplayer ace
Lovely peaceful scene
March 31st, 2024  
