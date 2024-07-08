Previous
Wood Turned Bowl by dailypix
69 / 365

Wood Turned Bowl

My husband worked on this wood turned bowl this weekend. It’s almost finished just needs some food safe finish for the inside .Looks pretty good don’t you think?
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
Photo Details

Diana ace
How beautiful this is, I love the grain and pattern. Such a work of art.
July 9th, 2024  
