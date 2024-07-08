Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
69 / 365
Wood Turned Bowl
My husband worked on this wood turned bowl this weekend. It’s almost finished just needs some food safe finish for the inside .Looks pretty good don’t you think?
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
83
photos
19
followers
61
following
18% complete
View this month »
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
Latest from all albums
64
65
11
66
67
12
68
69
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bowl
,
woodturning
Diana
ace
How beautiful this is, I love the grain and pattern. Such a work of art.
July 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close