Natural Edge Maple Coasters by dailypix
186 / 365

Natural Edge Maple Coasters

My husband is finishing up these natural edge maple coasters for the Christmas craft sale we are in a few weeks. These just need a food safe finish to be added.
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Susan Klassen

Diana ace
Beautiful still life capture, such lovely looking wood.
November 3rd, 2024  
