78 / 365
Lovely Lilies
These beautiful lilies are from my neighbours yard. Such a pretty colour. Not sure the name of this lily but it is lovely.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Tags
flowers
,
lilies
Mark St Clair
ace
Gorgeous
July 18th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
@frodob
Thanks so much!
July 18th, 2024
