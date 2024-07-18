Previous
Lunch Time for the Bee by dailypix
79 / 365

Lunch Time for the Bee

Spotted this bee in the garden. Hung around the flowers on this plant for quite awhile.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
Photo Details

