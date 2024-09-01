Previous
Yellow Dahlia by dailypix
124 / 365

Yellow Dahlia

One of our dahlias finally in bloom. These have taken a long time to grow and flower. I don’t think they had enough sun. If we decide to replant the bulbs it will need a sunnier spot for sure.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Susan Klassen

33% complete

Photo Details

