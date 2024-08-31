Long Weekend

Since it’s the last long weekend of the summer my husband and I had a fire in our fire pit last night. Then took our lawn chairs on to the grass to look up at the stars. Beautiful evening I even got a picture of the Big Dipper I was pretty stoked to get it. It’s the bottom right picture. Zoom in to see it.



Also we saw a flock of Canadian Geese which incidentally at night their wings reflect the light so you can see them and they were so quiet flying overhead we almost didn’t know what it was at first.



