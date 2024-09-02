Sign up
Previous
125 / 365
Yellow Mums
This pretty yellow mum plant opened this week. We usually buy a pot of mums in the fall so this is nice. Sincere thanks for your visits, comments and favs they are so very much appreciated!
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
2
2
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
142
photos
22
followers
64
following
34% complete
View this month »
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
2nd September 2024 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and wonderful detail, such a beauty and gorgeous colour.
September 3rd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
September 3rd, 2024
