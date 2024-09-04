Snapdragons

Initially I was disappointed that I wasn’t able to plant snapdragons in our yard this year but late summer I started seeing these pop up in the back by some of our garden beds in a rocky area that had some perennial roses and lilies.



So I am very delighted that these are growing in various colours. I did some research and there are a couple of varieties that are perennial.



I think this may be Spanish snapdragons usually found in blooms of pink and yellow, they are about a foot tall. It does well in heat and drier conditions. They are hardy in Zones 5-8 and are an excellent choice for rock gardens.



I guess the true test will be if they grow again next year. But for now I’m super excited and thankful to have these snapdragons growing in our yard.