Previous
Next
Snapdragons by dailypix
127 / 365

Snapdragons

Initially I was disappointed that I wasn’t able to plant snapdragons in our yard this year but late summer I started seeing these pop up in the back by some of our garden beds in a rocky area that had some perennial roses and lilies.

So I am very delighted that these are growing in various colours. I did some research and there are a couple of varieties that are perennial.

I think this may be Spanish snapdragons usually found in blooms of pink and yellow, they are about a foot tall. It does well in heat and drier conditions. They are hardy in Zones 5-8 and are an excellent choice for rock gardens.

I guess the true test will be if they grow again next year. But for now I’m super excited and thankful to have these snapdragons growing in our yard.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I was going to pick a favourite, but there all my favourites!
Wonderful collage.
September 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise