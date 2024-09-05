Previous
Tucked Away Bee by dailypix
128 / 365

Tucked Away Bee

I spotted this bee flying around this ground cover in one of our planting beds. I snapped a picture of the bee tucked into one of the ground cover flowers.
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
The plant is so pretty no wonder the bees hidden inside…
Great photo!
September 5th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
@beverley365 Thanks so much Beverley. They do have pretty little flowers that have continued to bloom throughout the season. First time I’ve managed to get a picture of a bee on them though.
September 5th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture. Pretty flowers.
September 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise