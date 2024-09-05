Sign up
128 / 365
Tucked Away Bee
I spotted this bee flying around this ground cover in one of our planting beds. I snapped a picture of the bee tucked into one of the ground cover flowers.
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
Susan Klassen
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
Tags
flowers
,
bee
Beverley
ace
The plant is so pretty no wonder the bees hidden inside…
Great photo!
September 5th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
@beverley365
Thanks so much Beverley. They do have pretty little flowers that have continued to bloom throughout the season. First time I’ve managed to get a picture of a bee on them though.
September 5th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture. Pretty flowers.
September 5th, 2024
Great photo!