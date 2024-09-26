Previous
Fall Rose by dailypix
149 / 365

Fall Rose

This rose had been cut back in August as I thought it was finished flowering. But instead it started growing again and this rose opened up fully today and there are a few more buds on the plant.
26th September 2024

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous rose, I love the tones.

I cut my iceberg roses back in July and have the first bloom now too :-)
September 27th, 2024  
