Previous
Lunch Out by dailypix
152 / 365

Lunch Out

We decided to have lunch out today and went to this Mexican themed restaurant. Everyone starts with a side of chips and salsa and then I had an avocado chicken wrap and my husband had a classic beef burrito. Food was good and it was nice to go out.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise