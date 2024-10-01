Previous
Evening Walk by dailypix
154 / 365

Evening Walk

An evening walk featuring our pupster doing his regular sniffing as we walked.

Nice to watch the sunsetting too.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
eDorre ace
Neat composition and cute pup
October 2nd, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
@edorreandresen Thanks so much, very appreciated.
October 2nd, 2024  
