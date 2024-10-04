Sign up
Previous
4 / 365
In the Valley
The view of this valley is about 30 or so minutes from our place. It’s a nice view in the fall with the colour of the leaves changing.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
176
photos
23
followers
66
following
1% complete
1
2
3
4
151
152
153
154
155
156
4
157
Views
2
Album
Scenic
Taken
4th October 2024 11:17am
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
valley
