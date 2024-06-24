Sign up
Previous
2 / 365
Evening Sky Refection
This was the evening sky reflection over the pond at a local park. Just after the sunset.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Tags
sky
,
reflection
,
sunset
Mark St Clair
ace
Nice warm reflection from the sky Susan!!
June 24th, 2024
