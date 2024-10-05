Previous
Fuchsia Plant Flowering by dailypix
158 / 365

Fuchsia Plant Flowering

We were delighted to see our fuchsia plant blooming again. It definitely prefers the cooler weather but soon we will bring it inside to protect it over winter for next spring.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Susan Klassen

Photo Details

