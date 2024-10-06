Previous
Sage Plant by dailypix
159 / 365

Sage Plant

We planted this perennial sage plant in the summer it’s doing much better now that the weather is cooler.
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Photo Details

Deeply intense colour
October 7th, 2024  
The fragrance sage is gorgeous
October 7th, 2024  
Lovely capture of this beautiful plant, such a gorgeous colour.
October 7th, 2024  
