Photo 2092
December 10: Pansies
These are some pansies I picked from the covered raised bed. I love to see their blossoms during the middle of winter.
10th December 2019
10th Dec 19
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
Tags
winter
,
flowers
,
december
