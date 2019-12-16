Previous
December 16: Blue Jay by daisymiller
December 16: Blue Jay

A Blue Jay pair visits my backyard each day. They are difficult to take pictures of, as they are camera shy. I was able to snap a picture of this one when it was inside one of the tomato garden beds.
