December 19: The country in the winter by daisymiller
December 19: The country in the winter

My husband and I drove to his doctor's appointment in a larger city. I enjoyed the ride in the country. I was glad that most of the snow was not on the surface of the highway.
19th December 2019 19th Dec 19

Daisy Miller

