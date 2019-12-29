Sign up
Photo 2108
December 29: Lichen
We had warmer weather with a record amount of rain over the weekend. This caused the lichen to green up on one of the maple trees in my back yard.
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
2503
photos
35
followers
50
following
1
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
28th December 2019 12:55pm
Public
tree
,
winter
,
december
