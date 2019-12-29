Previous
Next
December 29: Lichen by daisymiller
Photo 2108

December 29: Lichen

We had warmer weather with a record amount of rain over the weekend. This caused the lichen to green up on one of the maple trees in my back yard.
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
577% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise