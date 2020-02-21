Previous
February 21: Watering Can Still Life 2 by daisymiller
Photo 2140

February 21: Watering Can Still Life 2

This is the second watering can spring decoration that I made. The watering can is a dark orange.The flowers are two shades of orange.
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
Photo Details

