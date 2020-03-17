Previous
March 17: Pony Tail Palm Bonsai by daisymiller
Photo 2165

March 17: Pony Tail Palm Bonsai

This was the day when I was trying to figure out what to do during the COVID-19 shut down. My state was shut down. We were only supposed to venture out to get essential goods. The photographers in my area did not know if this meant if we were supposed only shoot pictures indoors or not. I shot this quick picture of my Pony Tail Palm Bonsai. I was trying to catch the shapes and lines I saw in the plants. I do not think my mind was really into taking this picture, but it is the only one I had for March 17th. (I shot at least one picture form March 17th through the present day. However, I did not often post my pictures onto the 365 Project. My mind was on other things. Now, I am going back and trying to slowly fill in the gaps.)
Daisy Miller

