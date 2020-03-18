Sign up
Photo 2166
March 18: Daffodil
This is the day I decided that I could venture out into my yard to take pictures. We were still in a shut down due to COVID-19. The daffodils were blooming.
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
17th March 2020 9:30am
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
march
