Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2197
April 18: Pineapple
My friends think that I can grow anything. Well, I cannot. I tried my hand at growing vegetables and fruit from "scraps". This photo shows the leaves of the pineapple I tried to grow.
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
2645
photos
34
followers
49
following
615% complete
View this month »
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
17th April 2020 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
april
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close