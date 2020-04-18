Previous
Next
April 18: Pineapple by daisymiller
Photo 2197

April 18: Pineapple

My friends think that I can grow anything. Well, I cannot. I tried my hand at growing vegetables and fruit from "scraps". This photo shows the leaves of the pineapple I tried to grow.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
615% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise