August 5: Hibiscus ans bee

The bees, especially the bumble bees, love the hibiscus blossoms. I was surprised to capture this bee flying into this blossom. I think that the black blob near the edge of the blossom was another bumble bee. Even though I am not really scared of bees, I did not want to get close enough to the blob to find out if it was a bumblebee. I got stung over 30 times within a few minutes by honeybees when I was a young teenager. I do not want to repeat that experience.