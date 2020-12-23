Previous
December 23: Swamp Milkweed by daisymiller
Photo 2459

December 23: Swamp Milkweed

The swamp milkweed's seeds are flying away. The day was warm and the breeze was strong enough to carry the seeds away.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Daisy Miller

