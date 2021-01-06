Previous
Next
January 6: Frost by daisymiller
Photo 2473

January 6: Frost

When I woke up, frost was on all of the outdoor surfaces. My favorite frost crystals were found on an old railroad tie on the edge of our back parking space.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
677% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise