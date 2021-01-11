Sign up
Photo 2478
January 11: Coral Bell and more
My eyes were caught by the color tones of the coral bell leaves among the fallen oak tree leaves.
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
1
0
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
2878
photos
34
followers
48
following
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
10th January 2021 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
winter
,
leaves
,
january
CC Folk
ace
A lovely capture and soft colors.
January 12th, 2021
