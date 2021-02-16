Previous
February 16: Casper 2 by daisymiller
Photo 2514

February 16: Casper 2

I woke up Casper to take this shot. He was not happy with me for waking him up. He would have rather stayed under his covers. I think he would like to sleep until warmer weather arrives.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller

Photo Details

Milanie ace
I think some of the rest of us feel the same! We were without power for 3 hours today (temperatures 8F) on one of the rolling blackouts - they say we can expect the same the rest of the week. I decided it was a good time for a nap under the covers!
February 17th, 2021  
