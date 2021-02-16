Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2514
February 16: Casper 2
I woke up Casper to take this shot. He was not happy with me for waking him up. He would have rather stayed under his covers. I think he would like to sleep until warmer weather arrives.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
bw
,
for2021
Milanie
ace
I think some of the rest of us feel the same! We were without power for 3 hours today (temperatures 8F) on one of the rolling blackouts - they say we can expect the same the rest of the week. I decided it was a good time for a nap under the covers!
February 17th, 2021
