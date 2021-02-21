Sign up
Photo 2519
February 21: Casper
Casper was more alert when this picture was taken. The temperature was not as frigid. The temperature is still below normal, but it was warm enough for Casper to get outside and explore his backyard.
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
1
0
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
2920
photos
35
followers
48
following
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
2519
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
20th February 2021 2:32pm
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
bw
,
for2021
Lin
ace
Sweet!
February 21st, 2021
