February 21: Casper by daisymiller
Photo 2519

February 21: Casper

Casper was more alert when this picture was taken. The temperature was not as frigid. The temperature is still below normal, but it was warm enough for Casper to get outside and explore his backyard.
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Daisy Miller

690% complete

Photo Details

Lin ace
Sweet!
February 21st, 2021  
