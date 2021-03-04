Previous
March 4: Green Leaves by daisymiller
Photo 2530

March 4: Green Leaves

The leaves of the perennials are beginning to emerge. These are the leaves of the surprise lilies. Green is the color for Thursday. This is for the 2021 rainbow challenge.
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Daisy Miller

