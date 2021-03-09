Previous
March 9: Orange Sky by daisymiller
March 9: Orange Sky

I have had this picture of a windmill against an orange sky since my college days. Each spring, the art students would have an art sale. I fell in love with this print and bought it.
Daisy Miller

daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
