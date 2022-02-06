Previous
February 6: Dirty Snow by daisymiller
February 6: Dirty Snow

I like it when the snow is white and pristine. I do not like snow (and icicles) when the white becomes dirty. This is another attempt at low key photography. I am getting better, but I am not yet achieving the low key look I want.
Daisy Miller

