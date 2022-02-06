Sign up
Photo 2701
February 6: Dirty Snow
I like it when the snow is white and pristine. I do not like snow (and icicles) when the white becomes dirty. This is another attempt at low key photography. I am getting better, but I am not yet achieving the low key look I want.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
5th February 2022 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
february
,
weather
,
bw
,
icicles
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2022
