Previous
Next
February 8: Frost by daisymiller
Photo 2703

February 8: Frost

Frost covered my son's electric car. This is another attempt at high key photography. I also processed the image to bring out the dark and light portions.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
740% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Interesting angles with the morning light and the white frost!
February 9th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
almost alien like :)
February 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise