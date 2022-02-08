Sign up
Photo 2703
February 8: Frost
Frost covered my son's electric car. This is another attempt at high key photography. I also processed the image to bring out the dark and light portions.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
Tags
winter
,
february
,
weather
,
frost
,
bw
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2022
Maggiemae
ace
Interesting angles with the morning light and the white frost!
February 9th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
almost alien like :)
February 9th, 2022
