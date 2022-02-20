Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2714
February 20: Snow Things
I watched the snow begin to melt. Patterns of light hit the snow from the sun. The sunlight lit up objects poking out of the snow. In this case, the sun lit up tufts of grass.
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
3125
photos
34
followers
47
following
743% complete
View this month »
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
19th February 2022 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
february
,
bw
,
lowkey
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for22
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close