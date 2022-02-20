Previous
February 20: Snow Things
February 20: Snow Things

I watched the snow begin to melt. Patterns of light hit the snow from the sun. The sunlight lit up objects poking out of the snow. In this case, the sun lit up tufts of grass.
Daisy Miller

